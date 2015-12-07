Spanish-Style Chickpea Quesadillas
Justin Chapple
January 2016

F&W’s Justin Chapple riffs on classic Mexican quesadillas with Spanish flavors, using salty Manchego cheese and sweet piquillo peppers. Slideshow: More Chickpea Recipes

Ingredients

  • One 15-ounce can chickpeas, rinsed
  • 1/2 pound Manchego cheese, shredded (2 cups)
  • 4 piquillo peppers, chopped
  • 1/4 cup thinly sliced scallions, plus more for garnish
  • Salt
  • Pepper
  • Canola oil, for brushing
  • Eight 8-inch flour tortillas
  • Hot sauce, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large bowl, mash the chickpeas with a fork. Stir in the cheese, piquillos and 1/4 cup of scallions and season with salt and pepper.

Step 2    

Heat a large nonstick skillet and brush it with oil. Place 1 tortilla in the skillet and scatter one-fourth of the chickpea mixture evenly on top. Cover with another tortilla and cook over moderately high heat until crisp on the bottom, about 3 minutes. Flip the quesadilla and cook until the cheese is melted, 2 to 3 minutes longer. Transfer the quesadilla to a platter. Repeat with the remaining tortillas and chickpea mixture. Cut the quesadillas into wedges, garnish with sliced scallions and serve with hot sauce.

Make Ahead

The chickpea mixture can be refrigerated overnight. Let stand at room temperature for 30 minutes before making the quesadillas.

Suggested Pairing

Light, slightly bitter pilsner.

