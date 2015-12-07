Spanish-Style Chickpea Quesadillas

In a large bowl, mash the chickpeas with a fork. Stir in the cheese, piquillos and 1/4 cup of scallions and season with salt and pepper.

Step 2

Heat a large nonstick skillet and brush it with oil. Place 1 tortilla in the skillet and scatter one-fourth of the chickpea mixture evenly on top. Cover with another tortilla and cook over moderately high heat until crisp on the bottom, about 3 minutes. Flip the quesadilla and cook until the cheese is melted, 2 to 3 minutes longer. Transfer the quesadilla to a platter. Repeat with the remaining tortillas and chickpea mixture. Cut the quesadillas into wedges, garnish with sliced scallions and serve with hot sauce.