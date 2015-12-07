Spanish-Style Chickpea Quesadillas

F&W’s Justin Chapple riffs on classic Mexican quesadillas with Spanish flavors, using salty Manchego cheese and sweet piquillo peppers. Slideshow: More Chickpea Recipes
How to Make It
In a large bowl, mash the chickpeas with a fork. Stir in the cheese, piquillos and 1/4 cup of scallions and season with salt and pepper.
Heat a large nonstick skillet and brush it with oil. Place 1 tortilla in the skillet and scatter one-fourth of the chickpea mixture evenly on top. Cover with another tortilla and cook over moderately high heat until crisp on the bottom, about 3 minutes. Flip the quesadilla and cook until the cheese is melted, 2 to 3 minutes longer. Transfer the quesadilla to a platter. Repeat with the remaining tortillas and chickpea mixture. Cut the quesadillas into wedges, garnish with sliced scallions and serve with hot sauce.
Make Ahead
Suggested Pairing
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5