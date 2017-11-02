Spanish Rice 
John Cullen
Active Time
15 HR
Total Time
50 MIN
Yield
Serves : 8
Lorena Herrera
December 2017

Think paella without the animal protein. Tomatoes pureed with onion, garlic and stock give this rice pilaf subtle flavor. It’s a perfect side for spicy dishes like chiles rellenos and pork tamales. Slideshow: More Spanish Rice Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 medium tomatoes, chopped 
  • 1 medium onion, coarsely chopped 
  • 2 garlic cloves 
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper 
  • 1/3 cup grapeseed oil 
  • 2 cups long-grain white rice 
  • 1 cup chicken stock or low-sodium broth 

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a blender or food processor, puree the tomatoes with the onion, garlic and 1 teaspoon of salt until smooth.  

Step 2    

In a large saucepan, heat the oil. Add the rice and cook over moderate heat, stirring, until lightly toasted, about 5 minutes. Pour in the tomato mixture and stock and bring to a boil. Cover and cook over low heat until the liquid has evaporated and the rice is tender, about 20 minutes. Remove the pan from the heat and let stand, covered, for 15 minutes. Fluff with a fork, season with salt and pepper and serve. 

Make Ahead

The cooked rice can stand, covered, for up to  30 minutes.

