Spanish Paella-Style Salad
© Anne Faber
Active Time
40 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 20 MIN
Yield
Serves : Serves 4
Anne Faber
November 2015

I don’t know anyone who does not instinctively associate Spain with paella. So, why not make a paella-style salad, perfect to take to summer picnics? I’ve replaced the paella rice with orzo pasta and studded it with crispy, lemony chorizo pieces. If you want to make this a veggie salad, use vegetable stock and replace the chorizo with halloumi.  Slideshow: More Spanish Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 cups chicken stock, hot
  • A pinch of saffron threads
  • 1 ½ cups orzo pasta
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 cup frozen peas
  • 1 cup chorizo, cut into slices
  • 2 tablespoons lemon juice
  • 1 cup roasted peppers in oil
  • ½ cup parsley, chopped
  • 2 tablespoons sherry vinegar
  • Coarse sea salt 
  • Pepper

How to Make It

Step 1    

Put the chicken stock and the saffron threads into a saucepan and leave to steep for 2 minutes.

Step 2    

Turn on the heat and bring the liquid to a boil. Add the orzo pasta, cover and cook for 8 minutes, until all the liquid is absorbed and the orzo is al dente, stirring from time to time. Mix in 1 tablespoon of olive oil and set aside to cool.

Step 3    

Cook the peas in boiling salted water for approximately 3 minutes. Drain and run under a cold tap, then put into a salad bowl.

Step 4    

Fry the chorizo pieces in a dry frying pan until the fat starts oozing out. Add the lemon juice and fry until the chorizo starts browning and turning crispy. Add to the salad bowl with the peas.

Step 5    

Drain the peppers and cut into strips, add to the salad bowl.

Step 6    

Add the cooled orzo and the parsley to the salad bowl, toss, and add the remaining tablespoon of oil and the sherry vinegar. Season with salt and pepper. Serve.

