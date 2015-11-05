Spanish Paella-Style Salad

How to Make It

Step 1 Put the chicken stock and the saffron threads into a saucepan and leave to steep for 2 minutes.

Step 2 Turn on the heat and bring the liquid to a boil. Add the orzo pasta, cover and cook for 8 minutes, until all the liquid is absorbed and the orzo is al dente, stirring from time to time. Mix in 1 tablespoon of olive oil and set aside to cool.

Step 3 Cook the peas in boiling salted water for approximately 3 minutes. Drain and run under a cold tap, then put into a salad bowl.

Step 4 Fry the chorizo pieces in a dry frying pan until the fat starts oozing out. Add the lemon juice and fry until the chorizo starts browning and turning crispy. Add to the salad bowl with the peas.

Step 5 Drain the peppers and cut into strips, add to the salad bowl.