Spanish Omelet Sandwiches

If you prefer, you can keep the ham in long strips to ribbon the omelet. Rubbing the cut bread with tomato, as the Spaniards do, adds great flavor.
How to Make It
In a medium bowl, beat the eggs with the ham. Season with salt and plenty of pepper. In a large nonstick skillet, heat 3 tablespoons of oil over high heat until shimmering. Pour in the egg mixture, evenly distributing the ham. Using a spatula, lift the cooked edges, tilting the pan so the uncooked eggs seep underneath. If the omelet sticks, drizzle a little more oil around the edge. Lower the heat to moderate and cook until the omelet is golden on the bottom and the top is almost completely set, 2 to 3 minutes. Fold the omelet in thirds and slide it onto a platter.
Rub the cut sides of the rolls with the cut sides of the tomato. Cut the omelet into quarters and tuck it into the 4 rolls. Serve warm or at room temperature.
Make Ahead
