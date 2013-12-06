In this riff on the classic "devils on horseback" (almond-stuffed prunes wrapped in bacon and broiled), Grace Parisi takes sweet, sticky dried dates and fills them with chorizo and Fontina, then bakes them until they're warm and gooey. More Fast Hors d'Oeuvres
How to Make It
Step
Preheat the oven to 350°. Make a small slash in each date and remove the pits, keeping the dates intact. Fill each date with chorizo and Fontina, pinch them closed and set them on a baking sheet. Bake for about 12 minutes, until the cheese is melted. Cut each date in half crosswise, transfer the Spanish devils to a platter and serve warm.
Make Ahead
The stuffed dates can be refrigerated overnight. Bake them before serving.
Suggested Pairing
Medium-bodied, earthy, cherry-inflected Rioja.
