According to mixologist Jackson Cannon, brandy Manhattan drinkers love this cocktail because it's similar to their standby. Using sherry as well as brandy adds a fermented-caramel flavor, making the Spanish Armada a bit more complex. Glassware Guide More Cocktails for the Rocks Glass
How to Make It
Step
Fill a pint glass with ice. Add the brandy, sherry, Licor 43 and bitters and stir well. Strain into a chilled double rocks glass and garnish with the flamed twist.
