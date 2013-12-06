Spanish Armada
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : Makes 1 drink
Jackson Cannon

According to mixologist Jackson Cannon, brandy Manhattan drinkers love this cocktail because it's similar to their standby. Using sherry as well as brandy adds a fermented-caramel flavor, making the Spanish Armada a bit more complex. Glassware Guide  More Cocktails for the Rocks Glass

Ingredients

How to Make It

Step

Fill a pint glass with ice. Add the brandy, sherry, Licor 43 and bitters and stir well. Strain into a chilled double rocks glass and garnish with the flamed twist.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up