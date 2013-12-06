Spanish Alexander
Roux • Portland, OR Roux's drink menu is organized into sections like "the Quarter" (New Orleans classics), "the Garden District" (drinks with "a touch more sophistication") and "the Bayou" (spicy cocktails and rich nightcaps like this creamy concoction). Plus: Ultimate Cocktail Guide

  • Ice
  • 3/4 ounce brandy
  • 3/4 ounce Tia Maria (coffee liqueur)
  • 3/4 ounce Licor 43 (sweet citrus- and vanilla-flavored liqueur)
  • 1/4 ounce heavy cream
  • Pinch of ground cinnamon

Fill a cocktail shaker with ice. Add all of the remaining ingredients except the cinnamon. Shake well and strain into a chilled martini glass. Garnish with the cinnamon.

