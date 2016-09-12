Spaghettini with Warm Bacon-Mushroom Vinaigrette 

Author Name: honeysuperman Review Body: Very good, even my skeptical husband loved it (he's Sicilian). The online recipe is missing the listing for the balsamic - the magazine lists adding 1/4 cup balsamic vinegar Review Rating: 4 Date Published: 2016-09-19

Author Name: Robbie Lewis Review Body: F&W, why haven't you made the correction of adding 1/4 c balsamic vinegar to the online recipe? Review Rating: Date Published: 2016-10-01

Author Name: Nadeen Hall Review Body: I made the dinner last night and it was so easy to make. I just prepped everything ahead of time. All the flavors came together nicely. I was worried about the bacon fat, but I prepared the meal exactly as instructed. Not greasy or heavy. I will definitely add this to my favorite recipes. Thank you. Review Rating: 5 Date Published: 2016-09-19

Author Name: Cecily Edwards Hill Review Body: HUGE hit at our house tonight! Simple to make, great smoky taste with that bacon, just a wonderfully rich flavor all around. Definitely a keeper! We paired it with Italian-seasoned grilled chicken breasts, but this was a meal in and of itself. Review Rating: 5 Date Published: 2016-09-20

Author Name: rgr5108 Review Body: Thanks for the balsamic measurement, honeysuperman! Did all of you who have made it recommend the truffle oil, or did you find it unnecessary? Review Rating: Date Published: 2016-10-01

Author Name: Claire McDonough Review Body: I was so confused about the missing balsamic vinegar. Thanks everybody for filling in the gap Review Rating: Date Published: 2016-10-04

Author Name: NG1971 Review Body: Made this last night and it was excellent! Followed recipe and made no adjustments or substitutions. I followed the recipe published in this months magazine, noticed online recipe (as others have mentioned previously) is missing the balsamic vinegar. Review Rating: 5 Date Published: 2016-10-03