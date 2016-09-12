Spaghettini with Warm Bacon-Mushroom Vinaigrette 

This wonderfully versatile dish that Tim Cushman at Covina in Manhattan pairs with a juicy Sicilian Nero d’Avola from Tamì can be served as a main course or a reimagined pasta salad. Key to the mixed mushroom topping is a splash of balsamic vinegar, which adds both tang and subtle sweetness. Slideshow: Spaghetti Recipes
How to Make It
Bring a large pot of water to a boil. In a large nonstick skillet, heat the olive oil. Add the bacon and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until golden brown and the fat is rendered, about 8 minutes. Add the onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 3 minutes. Add the mushrooms and garlic, season with salt and pepper and cook until the vegetables are tender, about 5 minutes. Stir in the balsamic vinegar.
Add salt to the boiling water. Add the pasta and cook until al dente. Drain, reserving 1 cup of the pasta water. Return the pasta and water to the pot. Add the bacon-mushroom vinaigrette and the ½ cup each of grated cheese and sliced basil and toss over moderate heat until the pasta is evenly coated. Season with salt and pepper. Transfer to plates and garnish with additional cheese and basil leaves. Drizzle with truffle oil if desired and serve.
Suggested Pairing
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 5
Review Count: 5
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: honeysuperman
Review Body: Very good, even my skeptical husband loved it (he's Sicilian). The online recipe is missing the listing for the balsamic - the magazine lists adding 1/4 cup balsamic vinegar
Review Rating: 4
Date Published: 2016-09-19
Author Name: Robbie Lewis
Review Body: F&W, why haven't you made the correction of adding 1/4 c balsamic vinegar to the online recipe?
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2016-10-01
Author Name: Nadeen Hall
Review Body: I made the dinner last night and it was so easy to make. I just prepped everything ahead of time. All the flavors came together nicely. I was worried about the bacon fat, but I prepared the meal exactly as instructed. Not greasy or heavy. I will definitely add this to my favorite recipes. Thank you.
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2016-09-19
Author Name: Cecily Edwards Hill
Review Body: HUGE hit at our house tonight! Simple to make, great smoky taste with that bacon, just a wonderfully rich flavor all around. Definitely a keeper! We paired it with Italian-seasoned grilled chicken breasts, but this was a meal in and of itself.
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2016-09-20
Author Name: rgr5108
Review Body: Thanks for the balsamic measurement, honeysuperman! Did all of you who have made it recommend the truffle oil, or did you find it unnecessary?
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2016-10-01
Author Name: Claire McDonough
Review Body: I was so confused about the missing balsamic vinegar. Thanks everybody for filling in the gap
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2016-10-04
Author Name: NG1971
Review Body: Made this last night and it was excellent! Followed recipe and made no adjustments or substitutions. I followed the recipe published in this months magazine, noticed online recipe (as others have mentioned previously) is missing the balsamic vinegar.
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2016-10-03
Author Name: Jburn1000
Review Body: Made this last night and it was outstanding. I used Trader Joe's "bits and ends" pack of bacon which had lots of fat - and on top of that I was already nervous about using all the rendered fat from the bacon so I drained halfway through. Full disclosure - I ended up adding more olive oil to the mushrooms and onions so the draining was perhaps not neccesary but I don't regret it for the first time making the dish. I don't like Balsamic but it is definitely a major player in the flavor profile and I couldn't even taste the balsamic-y-ness - it just gave the dish a brightness that made it much less heavy. This was not greasy at all - which made it quite edible cold (as the recipe stated - it would be an innovative take on pasta salad). If the photo evokes a taste that needs to be filled - do it - it is THAT taste and really delicious.
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2016-09-18