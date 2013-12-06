Spaghetti with Pancetta and Ricotta Salata
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
35 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
Grace Parisi

Ingredients

  • 1 pound spaghetti
  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 4 ounces thickly sliced pancetta, cut into thin strips
  • 2 medium red onions, thinly sliced
  • Salt and freshly ground pepper
  • 1/4 cup finely chopped flat-leaf parsley
  • 4 ounces ricotta salata cheese, crumbled

How to Make It

Step 1    

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add the spaghetti and cook until al dente; drain, reserving 1 cup of the cooking liquid.

Step 2    

Meanwhile, in a large deep skillet, melt the butter. Add the pancetta and cook over moderately high heat, stirring a few times, until lightly browned, about 5 minutes. Add the onions, season with salt and pepper and cook over moderate heat, stirring frequently, until softened, about 10 minutes.

Step 3    

Add the spaghetti to the skillet along with the parsley and the reserved pasta cooking liquid. Cook over moderately high heat, stirring frequently, until the pasta is suspended in a thick creamy sauce, about 2 minutes. Stir in the cheese, season generously with pepper and serve right away.

