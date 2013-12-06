Spaghetti with Pancetta and Ricotta Salata

How to Make It

Step 1 Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add the spaghetti and cook until al dente; drain, reserving 1 cup of the cooking liquid.

Step 2 Meanwhile, in a large deep skillet, melt the butter. Add the pancetta and cook over moderately high heat, stirring a few times, until lightly browned, about 5 minutes. Add the onions, season with salt and pepper and cook over moderate heat, stirring frequently, until softened, about 10 minutes.