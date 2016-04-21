Spaghetti with Veal Meatballs

How to Make It

Step 1 Make the sauceIn a large pot, heat the olive oil. Add the onion, garlic, basil, oregano and red pepper and cook over moderately high heat, stirring occasionally, until the onion is softened, about 5 minutes. Add the tomato paste and cook, stirring, until it darkens in color, about 1 minute. Add the wine and cook until slightly thickened, about 5 minutes. Add the tomatoes with their juices, season with salt and black pepper and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to moderate, cover and simmer for 30 minutes.

Step 2 Make the meatballsIn a large bowl, mix the ground veal with the shallot, cheese, cream, garlic, egg yolk, bread crumbs, basil and oregano and season with salt and black pepper. Form into 16 meatballs.

Step 3 In a large skillet, heat the olive oil. Add the meatballs and cook over moderately high heat, turning, until browned on all sides, about 10 minutes. Transfer the meatballs to the sauce and simmer until cooked through, about 10 minutes.