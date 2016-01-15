Spaghetti with Tuna

© Scott Hocker
To fancify this simple pasta dish, splurge on imported Italian or Spanish tuna in olive oil. This rich tuna will add an extra layer of flavor to the spaghetti. Slideshow: More Pasta Recipes
How to Make It
Step 1
Cook spaghetti according to package instructions in a pot of well-salted boiling water.
Step 2
Meanwhile, in a large skillet set over medium heat, heat the butter until foaming, then add the red pepper flakes. Cook for about 30 seconds, then add the flaked tuna and lemon zest. Cook for 30 seconds. When pasta is ready, add lemon juice to the sauce. Add the drained spaghetti and mix well. Serve.
