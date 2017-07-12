Spaghetti Squash Lasagna
Justin Chapple / Food & Wine
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6 to 8
Melissa Roberts

Lighten up lasagna by using spaghetti squash as a stand-in for noodles. This version is meat-free, but if you wish, you can add cooked sausage to the marinara sauce. Slideshow: More Spaghetti Squash Recipes

Ingredients

  • One 3 to 3 1/2-pound spaghetti squash, halved lengthwise and seeded
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil, plus more for greasing
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 1 cup (part-skim or whole milk) ricotta
  • 2 tablespoons milk
  • 3 tablespoons chopped basil
  • 3 tablespoons chopped parsley
  • 1 1/2 cups marinara sauce
  • 1/2 pound mozzarella cheese, torn into shreds
  • 1/4 cup finely grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 400°. On a large rimmed baking sheet, set the squash cut side up and rub the flesh all over with the 1 tablespoon of olive oil. Sprinkle generously with salt and pepper and roast for about 1 hour, until the squash is easily pierced through with a knife. Let cool slightly. Reduce the oven temperature to 375°.

Step 2    

Grease a 9-by-13-inch baking pan with olive oil. Using a fork, scrape the squash into the baking pan, arranging it in an even layer. In a medium bowl, mix the ricotta with the milk, basil, parsley, 1 teaspoon of salt and 1/2 teaspoon of pepper until combined. Spoon the ricotta over the squash, then the marinara. Sprinkle the sauce with the mozzarella and Parmigiano.

Step 3    

Bake the lasagna in the oven for about 25 minutes, until the cheese is melted and bubbling. Let cool 5 to 10 minutes before serving.

Make Ahead

The assembled, unbaked lasagna can be refrigerated overnight. Bake according to recipe directions.

