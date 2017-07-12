Spaghetti Squash Lasagna

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 400°. On a large rimmed baking sheet, set the squash cut side up and rub the flesh all over with the 1 tablespoon of olive oil. Sprinkle generously with salt and pepper and roast for about 1 hour, until the squash is easily pierced through with a knife. Let cool slightly. Reduce the oven temperature to 375°.

Step 2 Grease a 9-by-13-inch baking pan with olive oil. Using a fork, scrape the squash into the baking pan, arranging it in an even layer. In a medium bowl, mix the ricotta with the milk, basil, parsley, 1 teaspoon of salt and 1/2 teaspoon of pepper until combined. Spoon the ricotta over the squash, then the marinara. Sprinkle the sauce with the mozzarella and Parmigiano.