Spaghetti Squash Casserole
Justin Chapple / Food & Wine
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 15 MIN
Yield
Serves : 8
Melissa Roberts

Spaghetti squash tastes nothing like spaghetti, but it has an unusual noodle-like quality that’s versatile enough for a variety of main or side dishes. Think of this casserole as a slightly healthier macaroni and cheese. Slideshow: More Spaghetti Squash Recipes

Ingredients

  • One 2 1/2 to 3-pound spaghetti squash, halved lengthwise and seeded
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil, plus more for greasing
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons chopped fresh thyme
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 3 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 1 large garlic clove, smashed
  • 3 tablespoons all-purpose flour
  • 2 cups whole milk
  • 1/8 teaspoons finely grated nutmeg
  • 1 cup grated Gruyère cheese (2 ounces)
  • 1/4 cup finely grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 400°. On a large rimmed baking sheet, arrange squash cut side up. Rub the flesh with the 1 tablespoon of olive oil, sprinkle with 1 tablespoon chopped thyme, and season with salt and pepper. Roast about 1 hour, until the squash is easily pierced with a knife. Keep the oven hot.

Step 2    

Meanwhile, grease a 2-quart shallow baking dish with olive oil. When the squash is cool enough to handle, scoop out the flesh with a large spoon, breaking up any extra long strands with a fork and transfer to the dish.

Step 3    

In a medium saucepan, melt the butter over moderate heat. Stir in the garlic and cook until just fragrant, about 30 seconds. Add the flour and cook, stirring constantly, 2 minutes (do not let it brown). Gradually whisk in the milk and bring to a boil, then simmer over moderately low heat, stirring frequently, until the sauce begins to thicken, 3 to 5 minutes. Remove the garlic clove and stir in the nutmeg, 3/4 teaspoon salt, 1/2 teaspoon pepper and the remaining 1/2 tablespoon thyme.

Step 4    

Pour the sauce over the squash and sprinkle with the cheeses. Bake 25 to 30 minutes, until top of the casserole is browned and bubbling. Let cool 10 minutes before serving.

Make Ahead

The casserole can be assembled and kept refrigerated for up to 1 day. Bring to room temperature 30 minutes before baking according to recipe instructions.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up