Spaghetti Squash Casserole

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 400°. On a large rimmed baking sheet, arrange squash cut side up. Rub the flesh with the 1 tablespoon of olive oil, sprinkle with 1 tablespoon chopped thyme, and season with salt and pepper. Roast about 1 hour, until the squash is easily pierced with a knife. Keep the oven hot.

Step 2 Meanwhile, grease a 2-quart shallow baking dish with olive oil. When the squash is cool enough to handle, scoop out the flesh with a large spoon, breaking up any extra long strands with a fork and transfer to the dish.

Step 3 In a medium saucepan, melt the butter over moderate heat. Stir in the garlic and cook until just fragrant, about 30 seconds. Add the flour and cook, stirring constantly, 2 minutes (do not let it brown). Gradually whisk in the milk and bring to a boil, then simmer over moderately low heat, stirring frequently, until the sauce begins to thicken, 3 to 5 minutes. Remove the garlic clove and stir in the nutmeg, 3/4 teaspoon salt, 1/2 teaspoon pepper and the remaining 1/2 tablespoon thyme.