Spaghetti with Squash Blossom Butter and Summer Beans 
Charles Masters
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
35 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Lachlan Mackinnon-Patterson
July 2017

2005 F&W Best New Chef Lachlan Mackinnon-Patterson adds a generous amount of crisp green and wax beans to this light summer pasta for crunch and body, so the dish uses fewer noodles. Slideshow: More Spaghetti Recipes

Ingredients

  • 4 tablespoons unsalted butter,  at room temperature 
  • 9 squash blossoms, stems and pistils removed and petals  finely chopped (1/2 cup), plus whole petals for garnish 
  • 8 ounces green beans, trimmed 
  • 6 ounces wax beans, trimmed 
  • 1/2 pound spaghetti  
  • 1/4 cup snipped chives 
  • 2 tablespoons chopped basil leaves,  plus small leaves for garnish  
  • 2 tablespoons finely grated Pecorino Toscano or Romano cheese,  plus more for serving 
  • 1/2 teaspoon finely grated lemon zest plus 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice  
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper  

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a small bowl, mix the butter with  the chopped squash blossom petals. 

Step 2    

Prepare an ice bath. In a large pot  of salted boiling water, blanch the green  and wax beans until crisp-tender,  about 3 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the beans to the ice bath to cool completely. Drain, pat dry and halve the beans lengthwise.  

Step 3    

Meanwhile, return the water to a boil. Cook the pasta until al dente. Drain, reserving 1 1/2 cups of the cooking water.  

Step 4    

In a large skillet, melt the squash blossom butter. Add the pasta and pasta water and bring to a boil over moderately high heat. Add the beans and cook, stirring, until the sauce is thickened and the beans are heated through, about 2 minutes. Add the chives, the chopped basil, the 2 tablespoons of cheese, and the lemon zest and lemon juice; season with salt and pepper. Transfer the pasta to shallow bowls and garnish with more cheese, squash blossom petals and basil leaves; serve. 

