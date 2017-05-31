Spaghetti with Squash Blossom Butter and Summer Beans 

Prepare an ice bath. In a large pot of salted boiling water, blanch the green and wax beans until crisp-tender, about 3 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the beans to the ice bath to cool completely. Drain, pat dry and halve the beans lengthwise.

Step 4

In a large skillet, melt the squash blossom butter. Add the pasta and pasta water and bring to a boil over moderately high heat. Add the beans and cook, stirring, until the sauce is thickened and the beans are heated through, about 2 minutes. Add the chives, the chopped basil, the 2 tablespoons of cheese, and the lemon zest and lemon juice; season with salt and pepper. Transfer the pasta to shallow bowls and garnish with more cheese, squash blossom petals and basil leaves; serve.