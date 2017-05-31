Spaghetti with Squash Blossom Butter and Summer Beans 

2005 F&W Best New Chef Lachlan Mackinnon-Patterson adds a generous amount of crisp green and wax beans to this light summer pasta for crunch and body, so the dish uses fewer noodles. Slideshow: More Spaghetti Recipes
How to Make It
In a small bowl, mix the butter with the chopped squash blossom petals.
Prepare an ice bath. In a large pot of salted boiling water, blanch the green and wax beans until crisp-tender, about 3 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the beans to the ice bath to cool completely. Drain, pat dry and halve the beans lengthwise.
Meanwhile, return the water to a boil. Cook the pasta until al dente. Drain, reserving 1 1/2 cups of the cooking water.
In a large skillet, melt the squash blossom butter. Add the pasta and pasta water and bring to a boil over moderately high heat. Add the beans and cook, stirring, until the sauce is thickened and the beans are heated through, about 2 minutes. Add the chives, the chopped basil, the 2 tablespoons of cheese, and the lemon zest and lemon juice; season with salt and pepper. Transfer the pasta to shallow bowls and garnish with more cheese, squash blossom petals and basil leaves; serve.
Author Name: GabyCas
Review Body: Never thought the squash blossoms tasted to good. Definitely recommend.
Review Rating: 4
Date Published: 2017-06-09
Author Name: DavidOntoine
Review Body: I will be adding white wine to this recipe.
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-06-09
Author Name: Gibona
Review Body: Never thought squash blossoms could be so tasty!
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2017-06-22
Author Name: Bonniebrie
Review Body: Amazing flavor blend. Must do.
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2017-06-15