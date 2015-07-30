Spaghetti with Spinach and Ricotta
© Kate Winslow
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Kate Winslow
September 2014

Prewashed baby spinach helps to make this recipe very quick to pull together, but you can easily substitute kale or chard if you like. Slideshow: More Spring Pasta Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 yellow onion, finely chopped
  • Pinch of crushed red pepper flakes
  • 8 ounces baby spinach, chopped
  • 1 1/2 cups fresh ricotta
  • Finely grated zest of 1/2 lemon
  • Salt 
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 8 ounces spaghetti

How to Make It

Step 1    

Heat the olive oil in a large skillet over moderately high heat. Add the onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, 6 to 8 minutes. Stir in the red pepper flakes, then add the spinach and cook, stirring, until just wilted, about 3 minutes. Add the ricotta and lemon zest and season with salt and pepper. Keep warm over very low heat.

Step 2    

Meanwhile, cook the spaghetti in a large pot of boiling well-salted water until al dente. Set aside 1 cup of the pasta cooking water, and then drain the spaghetti well. Add the spaghetti to the skillet and toss to coat, adding some of the pasta cooking water to loosen the sauce as needed. Serve immediately.

