Spaghetti with Shrimp, Lemon, Mint and Pecorino

Roman chef Angelo Troiani riffs on the classic spaghetti ajo, ojo e peperoncino (garlic, oil and chile), embellishing it with shrimp, lemon, pecorino, almond and mint. It's simple, delicious and crowd-pleasing. Slideshow: More Spaghetti Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 425°. Spread the almonds in a cake pan and toast until golden, about 3 minutes. Let cool.
In a large saucepan of salted boiling water, cook the pasta until al dente. Drain, reserving 1/2 cup of the pasta water.
Meanwhile, in a large skillet, heat 2 tablespoons of the olive oil. Add the garlic and cook over moderately low heat, stirring, until golden, about 5 minutes; discard the garlic. Season the shrimp with salt and pepper, add to the skillet and cook, turning, until the shrimp are almost white throughout, about 2 minutes.
Add the pasta, pasta water, lemon zest, lemon juice, chopped mint, 2/3 cup of the cheese and the remaining 2 tablespoons of olive oil to the skillet and cook, stirring, until saucy, about 2 minutes; season with salt. Transfer the pasta to bowls, garnish with the toasted almonds, mint leaves, chile and remaining cheese and serve.
