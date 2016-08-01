Spaghetti with Shrimp, Lemon, Mint and Pecorino

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 425°. Spread the almonds in a cake pan and toast until golden, about 3 minutes. Let cool.

Step 2 In a large saucepan of salted boiling water, cook the pasta until al dente. Drain, reserving 1/2 cup of the pasta water.

Step 3 Meanwhile, in a large skillet, heat 2 tablespoons of the olive oil. Add the garlic and cook over moderately low heat, stirring, until golden, about 5 minutes; discard the garlic. Season the shrimp with salt and pepper, add to the skillet and cook, turning, until the shrimp are almost white throughout, about 2 minutes.