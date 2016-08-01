Spaghetti with Shrimp, Lemon, Mint and Pecorino
© Con Poulos
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Angelo Troiani
September 2016

Roman chef Angelo Troiani riffs on the classic spaghetti ajo, ojo e peperoncino (garlic, oil and chile), embellishing it with shrimp, lemon, pecorino, almond and mint. It's simple, delicious and crowd-pleasing. Slideshow: More Spaghetti Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup sliced almonds
  • 1/2 pound spaghetti
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 garlic cloves, halved
  • 3/4 pound medium shrimp—shelled, deveined and halved lengthwise
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 1 teaspoon finely grated lemon zest plus 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
  • 1/4 cup chopped mint, plus small leaves for garnish
  • 1 cup freshly grated Pecorino Romano cheese (3 ounces)
  • 1 Fresno chile, thinly sliced

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 425°. Spread the almonds in a cake pan and toast until golden, about 3 minutes. Let cool.

Step 2    

In a large saucepan of salted boiling water, cook the pasta until al dente. Drain, reserving 1/2 cup of the pasta water.

Step 3    

Meanwhile, in a large skillet, heat 2 tablespoons of the olive oil. Add the garlic and cook over moderately low heat, stirring, until golden, about 5 minutes; discard the garlic. Season the shrimp with salt and pepper, add to the skillet and cook, turning, until the shrimp are almost white throughout, about 2 minutes.

Step 4    

Add the pasta, pasta water, lemon zest, lemon juice, chopped mint, 2/3 cup of the cheese and the remaining 2 tablespoons of olive oil to the skillet and cook, stirring, until saucy, about 2 minutes; season with salt. Transfer the pasta to bowls, garnish with the toasted almonds, mint leaves, chile and remaining cheese and serve.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up