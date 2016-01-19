Spaghetti with Raw Tomato Sauce
© Ian Knauer
Active Time
25 MIN
Total Time
35 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4 to 6 
Ian Knauer
January 2014

This dish is also great when served at room temperature. Slideshow: More Spaghetti Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 garlic clove, smashed
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 3 pounds ripe tomatoes
  • 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 teaspoon finely grated fresh lemon zest
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 1 teaspoon sugar (optional)
  • 1 pound dried spaghetti
  • Fresh basil and thyme leaves

How to Make It

Step 1    

Mash the garlic into a paste with a pinch of salt and place in a large bowl. Chop the tomatoes and add to the bowl. Stir in the oil, zest, juice, sugar (if using), 1 teaspoon salt and 3/4 teaspoon pepper. Reserve the sauce.

Step 2    

In a large pot of boiling salted water, cook the spaghetti until al dente, then drain. Toss the pasta with the sauce. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Serve the pasta sprinkled with the herbs.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up