Spaghetti with Raw Tomato Sauce

This dish is also great when served at room temperature.
How to Make It
Step 1
Mash the garlic into a paste with a pinch of salt and place in a large bowl. Chop the tomatoes and add to the bowl. Stir in the oil, zest, juice, sugar (if using), 1 teaspoon salt and 3/4 teaspoon pepper. Reserve the sauce.
Step 2
In a large pot of boiling salted water, cook the spaghetti until al dente, then drain. Toss the pasta with the sauce. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Serve the pasta sprinkled with the herbs.
