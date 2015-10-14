Spaghetti with Radish-Greens Pesto
© Con Poulos
Active Time
20 MIN
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Kay Chun
November 2015

Radish greens make a superfresh, flavorful pesto. You can also use beet or turnip greens.  Slideshow: More Pesto Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 garlic cloves, crushed
  • Greens from 1 big bunch of radishes (8 loosely packed cups), chopped
  • 1/4 cup parsley leaves
  • 3/4 cup roasted salted pumpkin seeds (3 ounces), plus more for garnish
  • 3/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 cup freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, plus more for garnish
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 12 ounces spaghetti
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a food processor, combine the garlic, greens, parsley leaves and the 3/4 cup of pumpkin seeds; pulse until finely chopped. With the machine on, slowly drizzle in the olive oil. Stir in the 1 cup of cheese. Season with salt and pepper.

Step 2    

In a pot of salted boiling water, cook the spaghetti until al dente. Drain, reserving 1 cup of the pasta water. Return the pasta to the pot. Add the pesto, lemon juice and 1/2 cup of the pasta water. Season with salt and pepper and toss over low heat until coated, about 2 minutes; add more pasta water if a thinner consistency is desired. 

Step 3    

Transfer the pasta to bowls and garnish with pumpkin seeds and cheese.

Suggested Pairing

Lively medium-bodied white.

