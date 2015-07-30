Spaghetti with Quick-Roasted Tomato Sauce with Balsamic Vinegar

Preheat the oven to 400°. Stir together the tomatoes, olive oil, vinegar, thyme, salt and pepper in a large, shallow gratin dish. Roast until the tomatoes are collapsed and very juicy, 15 to 20 minutes.

Step 2

Meanwhile, cook the spaghetti in large pot of boiling salted water until al dente. Drain well and transfer to a large serving bowl. Pour the hot tomato sauce over the spaghetti and toss well to coat. Taste and adjust the seasonings. Serve immediately.