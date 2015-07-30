Spaghetti with Quick-Roasted Tomato Sauce with Balsamic Vinegar
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
35 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4 to 6
Kate Winslow
March 2014

Any tomato variety—plum, beefsteak, cherry, cocktail—will work for this easy sauce. Slideshow: More Fast Pasta Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 pounds ripe tomatoes, cored and roughly chopped
  • 1/3 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon fresh thyme leaves
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 pound spaghetti

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 400°. Stir together the tomatoes, olive oil, vinegar, thyme, salt and pepper in a large, shallow gratin dish. Roast until the tomatoes are collapsed and very juicy, 15 to 20 minutes.

Step 2    

Meanwhile, cook the spaghetti in large pot of boiling salted water until al dente. Drain well and transfer to a large serving bowl. Pour the hot tomato sauce over the spaghetti and toss well to coat. Taste and adjust the seasonings. Serve immediately.

