Spaghetti with Quick-Roasted Tomato Sauce with Balsamic Vinegar

Any tomato variety—plum, beefsteak, cherry, cocktail—will work for this easy sauce. Slideshow: More Fast Pasta Recipes
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat the oven to 400°. Stir together the tomatoes, olive oil, vinegar, thyme, salt and pepper in a large, shallow gratin dish. Roast until the tomatoes are collapsed and very juicy, 15 to 20 minutes.
Step 2
Meanwhile, cook the spaghetti in large pot of boiling salted water until al dente. Drain well and transfer to a large serving bowl. Pour the hot tomato sauce over the spaghetti and toss well to coat. Taste and adjust the seasonings. Serve immediately.
