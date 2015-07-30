Spaghetti with Prosciutto, Tomatoes and Cream

An immersion blender, also known as a stick blender, is the easiest way to puree tomatoes right in their can. Slideshow: More Meaty Pasta Recipes
How to Make It
Heat the olive oil in a saucepan over moderate heat. Add the onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, 6 to 8 minutes. Add the prosciutto and cook, stirring occasionally, until browned, 3 to 5 minutes. Add the tomatoes, season with salt and pepper, and bring to a simmer. Simmer until slightly thickened and well-flavored, about 30 minutes. Stir in the cream and keep warm over low heat.
Meanwhile, cook the spaghetti in a large pot of boiling well-salted water until al dente. Drain well. Top the spaghetti with the prosciutto sauce and serve immediately.
