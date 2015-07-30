Spaghetti with Prosciutto, Tomatoes and Cream
Active Time
10 MIN
Total Time
50 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Kate Winslow
June 2014

An immersion blender, also known as a stick blender, is the easiest way to puree tomatoes right in their can. Slideshow: More Meaty Pasta Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 small red onion, finely chopped
  • 4 ounces prosciutto, thinly sliced
  • One 28-ounce can whole tomatoes, pureed
  • Salt 
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 1/2 cup heavy cream
  • 12 ounces spaghetti

How to Make It

Step 1    

Heat the olive oil in a saucepan over moderate heat. Add the onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, 6 to 8 minutes. Add the prosciutto and cook, stirring occasionally, until browned, 3 to 5 minutes. Add the tomatoes, season with salt and pepper, and bring to a simmer. Simmer until slightly thickened and well-flavored, about 30 minutes. Stir in the cream and keep warm over low heat.

Step 2    

Meanwhile, cook the spaghetti in a large pot of boiling well-salted water until al dente. Drain well. Top the spaghetti with the prosciutto sauce and serve immediately.

