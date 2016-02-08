Spaghetti with Mushroom Bolognese

Three kinds of mushroom plus eggplant and carrots come together in this satisfying vegetarian Bolognese from F&W’s Kay Chun. Miso is the secret ingredient that adds extra seasoning and depth of flavor. Slideshow: More Pasta Recipes
How to Make It
In a small bowl, cover the porcini with 1 cup of boiling water; soak until softened, about 30 minutes. Finely chop the porcini, discarding any tough bits. Pour off and reserve 1/2 cup of the soaking liquid.
In a large enameled cast-iron casserole, heat 2 tablespoons of the oil. Add the onion and carrots and cook over moderate heat until light golden, about 8 minutes. Add the eggplant and 2 tablespoons of the oil and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, 8 minutes. Stir in the cremini, shiitake, chopped porcini and the remaining 2 tablespoons of oil and season with salt and pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the mushrooms are golden, 8 to 10 minutes. Stir in the garlic, tomato paste and miso and cook for 2 minutes. Add the chunk of cheese, the tomatoes and their juices, the thyme, sugar and reserved mushroom soaking liquid and bring to a simmer.
Cover and cook over low heat, stirring occasionally, until the sauce is very thick, about 1 hour and 30 minutes. Discard the thyme sprig; season the sauce with salt and pepper.
In a pot of salted boiling water, cook the spaghetti until al dente. Drain, reserving 1/4 cup of the pasta water.
Add the pasta, pasta water and parsley to the sauce; toss to coat. Serve in bowls, topped with grated cheese.
Make Ahead
Suggested Pairing
Aggregate Rating value: 5
Review Count: 2
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: figgypudding15
Review Body: Delicious!
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-04-14
Author Name: Karen4711
Review Body: Absolutely amazing (and I don't really like mushrooms!). It is flavorful, toothsome and all around delicious. I made it for our anniversary, and we are having it again for my birthday... that's how good it is! Easy to prepare, and leftovers store well too!
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-01-14
Author Name: Eolo
Review Body: This looks fantastic...but a quick point of information if you're looking to go strict vegetarian...true Parmigiano -Reggianao is exclusively made with calf rennet and is therefore not vegetarian, so if that's an issue look for a Parmesan-style cheese made with vegetarian rennet. Will definitely give this a try this Lent!
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2017-03-12
Author Name: Lars Johnson
Review Body: Not a fan of bologna but I would give this a try.
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2017-03-06