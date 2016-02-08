Spaghetti with Mushroom Bolognese
© Con Poulos
Active Time
1 HR
Total Time
2 HR 30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Kay Chun
March 2016

Three kinds of mushroom plus eggplant and carrots come together in this satisfying vegetarian Bolognese from F&W’s Kay Chun. Miso is the secret ingredient that adds extra seasoning and depth of flavor. Slideshow: More Pasta Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup dried porcini mushrooms
  • 6 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 small onion, cut into 1/4-inch dice
  • 2 medium carrots, peeled and cut into 1/4-inch dice
  • 1 baby eggplant (8 ounces), peeled and cut into 1/4-inch dice
  • 1 pound cremini mushrooms, one-fourth sliced, the rest cut into 1/4-inch dice
  • 8 ounces shiitake mushrooms, stemmed, caps cut into 1/4-inch dice
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 5 garlic cloves, minced
  • 2 tablespoons tomato paste
  • 1 tablespoon white miso
  • One 2-inch chunk of Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, plus grated cheese for serving
  • One 28-ounce can whole peeled tomatoes, crushed
  • 1 thyme sprig
  • 1/2 teaspoon turbinado sugar
  • 12 ounces spaghetti
  • 2 tablespoons chopped parsley

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a small bowl, cover the porcini with 1 cup of boiling water; soak until softened, about 30 minutes. Finely chop the porcini, discarding any tough bits. Pour off and reserve 1/2 cup of the soaking liquid.

Step 2    

In a large enameled cast-iron casserole, heat 2 tablespoons of the oil. Add the onion and carrots and cook over moderate heat until light golden, about 8 minutes. Add the eggplant and 2 tablespoons of the oil and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, 8 minutes. Stir in the cremini, shiitake, chopped porcini and the remaining 2 tablespoons of oil and season with salt and pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the mushrooms are golden, 8 to 10 minutes. Stir in the garlic, tomato paste and miso and cook for 2 minutes. Add the chunk of cheese, the tomatoes and their juices, the thyme, sugar and reserved mushroom soaking liquid and bring to a simmer. 

Step 3    

Cover and cook over low heat, stirring occasionally, until the sauce is very thick, about 1 hour and 30 minutes. Discard the thyme sprig; season the sauce with salt and pepper.  

Step 4    

In a pot of salted boiling water, cook the spaghetti until al dente. Drain, reserving 1/4 cup of the pasta water.

Step 5    

Add the pasta, pasta water and parsley to the sauce; toss to coat. Serve in bowls, topped with grated cheese.

Make Ahead

The mushroom Bolognese can be refrigerated for 2 days.

Suggested Pairing

Wine: Earthy, red currant-fruited Nebbiolo.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up