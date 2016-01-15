Spaghetti with Lemon & Butter
© Scott Hocker
Active Time
5 MIN
Total Time
20 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Scott Hocker
December 2014

Lemon and butter go so well together, this easy spaghetti dish may forever change how you think about quick pantry pasta meals. Slideshow: More Pasta Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 pound spaghetti
  • Salt
  • 4 tablespoons (1/2 stick) unsalted butter
  • 1/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes
  • 1 lemon, zested
  • 1/4 cup (from about 2 lemons) fresh lemon juice

How to Make It

Step 1    

Cook spaghetti according to package instructions in a pot of well-salted boiling water.

Step 2    

Meanwhile, in a large skillet set over medium heat, heat the butter until foaming, then add the red pepper flakes. Cook for about 30 seconds, then add the lemon zest. Cook for 30 seconds. When pasta is ready, add lemon juice to the sauce. Add the drained spaghetti and mix well. Serve.

