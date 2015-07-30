Spaghetti with Kale and Spicy Sausage
© Kate Winslow
Active Time
20 MIN
Total Time
40 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Kate Winslow
May 2014

Finely chopping the kale helps it cook quickly while retaining its pleasant chewiness. Slideshow: More Spaghetti Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 12 ounces hot Italian sausage, cut into rounds
  • 1 large head of kale (about 1 1/2 pounds), ribs discarded and leaves finely chopped
  • 2 large garlic cloves, minced
  • Salt 
  • freshly ground black pepper
  • 8 ounces spaghetti
  • Parmesan cheese, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

Heat the olive oil in a large skillet over moderately high heat. Add the sausage and cook, stirring occasionally, until well browned, about 10 minutes. Add the kale and the garlic and cook, stirring occasionally, until it’s bright green and wilted, about 5 minutes. Season to taste with salt and pepper.

Step 2    

Meanwhile, cook the spaghetti in a large pot of boiling well-salted water until al dente. Set aside 1 cup of the pasta cooking water, and then drain the pasta well. Add the spaghetti to the skillet and cook, adding the pasta cooking water as needed to loosen the sauce, and tossing to combine well. Taste and adjust the seasonings.

Step 3    

Serve immediately, with finely grated Parmesan cheese on the side.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up