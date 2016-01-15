Spaghetti with Garlic & Parmesan

Buy the Parmigiano-Reggiano in wedges and grate it right before cooking for the best flavor. Slideshow: More Pasta Recipes
How to Make It
Cook spaghetti according to package instructions in a pot of well-salted boiling water.
Meanwhile, in a large skillet set over medium heat, add 1/4 cup of the olive oil. When the oil begins to shimmer, add three-quarters of the garlic and 1/2 teaspoon salt. When garlic starts to smell fragrant, after about 1 minute, add a small splash of the pasta cooking water.
When the spaghetti is done, drain and add to the skillet. Mix well, then add the remaining 2 tablespoons oil, remaining garlic, Parmigiano-Reggiano and a few grinds of black pepper. Mix again and serve.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 5
Review Count: 1
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: EricPampler
Review Body: Simple and easy to make!
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-06-27