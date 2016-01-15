Spaghetti with Garlic & Olive Oil

The depth of garlic flavor in this dish is a result of using the garlic two ways. First, it’s cooked in olive oil so it infuses the oil with its flavor. Then raw garlic is added to cooked spaghetti right before serving. Slideshow: More Pasta Recipes
How to Make It
Cook spaghetti according to package instructions in a pot of well-salted boiling water.
Meanwhile, in a large skillet set over medium heat, add 1/4 cup of the olive oil. When the oil begins to shimmer, add three-quarters of the garlic and 1/2 teaspoon salt. When garlic starts to smell fragrant, after about 1 minute, add a small splash of the pasta cooking water.
When the spaghetti is done, drain and add to the skillet. Mix well, then add the remaining 2 tablespoons oil and remaining garlic. Mix again and serve.
