Spaghetti with Garlic & Herbs

How to Make It

Step 1 Cook spaghetti according to package instructions in a pot of well-salted boiling water.

Step 2 Meanwhile, in a large skillet set over medium heat, add 1/4 cup of the olive oil. When the oil begins to shimmer, add three-quarters of the garlic and 1/2 teaspoon salt. When garlic starts to smell fragrant, after about 1 minute, add a small splash of the pasta cooking water.