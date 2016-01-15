Spaghetti with Garlic & Herbs
© Scott Hocker
Active Time
5 MIN
Total Time
20 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Scott Hocker
December 2014

Parsley and basil go especially well with the southern Italian staples garlic and olive oil. Substitute others herbs such as dill, cilantro or mint for a more renegade—but equally delicious—variation. Slideshow: More Pasta Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 pound spaghetti
  • Kosher salt
  • 1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 4 garlic cloves, finely chopped or pressed through a press
  • 2 tablespoons coarsely chopped parsley
  • 2 tablespoons coarsely chopped basil

How to Make It

Step 1    

Cook spaghetti according to package instructions in a pot of well-salted boiling water.

Step 2    

Meanwhile, in a large skillet set over medium heat, add 1/4 cup of the olive oil. When the oil begins to shimmer, add three-quarters of the garlic and 1/2 teaspoon salt. When garlic starts to smell fragrant, after about 1 minute, add a small splash of the pasta cooking water.

Step 3    

When the spaghetti is done, drain and add to the skillet. Mix well, then add the remaining 2 tablespoons oil, remaining garlic, parsley and basil. Mix again and serve.

