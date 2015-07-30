Spaghetti Frittata

Almost any leftover spaghetti will work for this fast recipe, lending its own character to the final dish. Some of our favorites to use here are pasta carbonara, pesto or a simple marinara. Slideshow: More Fast Weekday Pasta Recipes
How to Make It
In a large bowl, lightly beat the eggs, and season with salt and pepper. Add the spaghetti, loosening it gently with your fingers or tongs, and toss to combine with the eggs. The pasta should be lightly coated with egg.
Sprinkle half of the Pecorino Romano evenly over the bottom of a medium nonstick skillet. Heat over moderate heat until the cheese begins to melt. Gently tip in the pasta mixture and spread it evenly in the pan. Cook, undisturbed, until the bottom is set, about 5 minutes.
Invert the frittata onto a large plate. Sprinkle the remaining Pecorino Romano evenly over the bottom of the skillet, then carefully return the frittata to the skillet, uncooked side down. Cook until the bottom is set, about 3 minutes.
Remove from the heat and transfer to a serving platter. Let the frittata cool slightly before cutting it into wedges. Serve warm or at room temperature.
