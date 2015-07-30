Spaghetti Frittata

How to Make It

Step 1 In a large bowl, lightly beat the eggs, and season with salt and pepper. Add the spaghetti, loosening it gently with your fingers or tongs, and toss to combine with the eggs. The pasta should be lightly coated with egg.

Step 2 Sprinkle half of the Pecorino Romano evenly over the bottom of a medium nonstick skillet. Heat over moderate heat until the cheese begins to melt. Gently tip in the pasta mixture and spread it evenly in the pan. Cook, undisturbed, until the bottom is set, about 5 minutes.

Step 3 Invert the frittata onto a large plate. Sprinkle the remaining Pecorino Romano evenly over the bottom of the skillet, then carefully return the frittata to the skillet, uncooked side down. Cook until the bottom is set, about 3 minutes.