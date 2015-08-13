Spaghetti with Fresh Zucchini Pesto
© Con Poulos
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
50 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
Katie Parla
September 2015

Cookbook author Katie Parla makes a light and fresh-tasting zucchini pesto for spaghetti, but she also adds raw zucchini matchsticks to give the dish a bit of crunch. Slideshow: More Spaghetti Recipes

Ingredients

  • 3/4 cup blanched almonds (4 1/2 ounces)
  • 1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 garlic clove, thinly sliced
  •  Pinch of crushed red pepper
  • 3 medium zucchini (1 1/2 pounds), half of 1 zucchini cut into matchsticks and the remainder chopped into 1/2-inch pieces
  • Salt
  • Black pepper
  • 1 pound spaghetti
  • 2 teaspoons finely grated lemon zest
  • 1 1/2 cups freshly grated Pecorino Romano (4 ounces), plus more for serving
  • 1/2 cup chopped mint, plus more for garnish

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 375°. Spread the almonds on a baking sheet and toast for about 8 minutes, until golden. Let cool, then coarsely chop. Reserve 1/4 cup for garnish.

Step 2    

In a large skillet, heat 2 tablespoons of the oil. Add the garlic and crushed red pepper and cook over moderate heat, stirring, until fragrant, 1 minute. Add the chopped zucchini, season with salt and pepper and cook, stirring occasionally, until lightly golden, about 10 minutes. Scrape the zucchini into  a food processor and add the remaining 1/2 cup of chopped almonds; pulse to combine. With the machine on, slowly add the remaining 6 tablespoons of oil until combined but still slightly chunky. Season the pesto with salt and pepper.

Step 3    

In a pot of salted boiling water, cook the spaghetti until al dente. Reserve 1 cup of the pasta water, then drain. Off the heat, return the pasta to the hot pot and add the reserved pasta water, the pesto, zucchini matchsticks, lemon zest, 1 1/2 cups of cheese and 1/2 cup of mint. Stir until well combined and saucy. Transfer the pasta to bowls. Garnish with mint and the reserved almonds.

Step 4    

Serve, passing cheese at the table.

Make Ahead

The zucchini pesto can be refrigerated overnight.

Suggested Pairing

Pair this pasta dish with a fragrant, tart, apple-scented northern Italian white.

