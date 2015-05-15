Spaghetti with Fresh Tomato Pesto
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
25 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6 to 8
Gabriele Corcos
June 2015

Actress Debi Mazar and her chef husband, Gabriele Corcos, hosts of the show Extra Virgin on the Cooking Channel, spend summers at their rustic villa in Tuscany. “We don’t have a TV, so most of the fun happens in the garden,” says Corcos. Here, the couple shares their simple spaghetti tossed piping hot with a pureed fresh tomato sauce. Slideshow: More Pasta Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 pounds plum tomatoes
  • 1/2 cup pine nuts (3 ounces)
  • 3 small garlic cloves, crushed
  • 1/2 cup freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, plus shavings for garnish
  • 1/3 cup extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for drizzling
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 1 pound spaghetti
  • Basil leaves, for garnish

How to Make It

Step 1    

Bring a medium saucepan of water to a boil. Fill a large bowl with ice water. Using a sharp paring knife, mark an X on the bottom of each tomato. Add the tomatoes to the saucepan and blanch just until the skins start to peel, about 30 seconds. Transfer the tomatoes to the ice bath to cool. Peel and transfer to a blender.

Step 2    

In a small skillet, toast the pine nuts over moderately low heat, stirring, until golden, about 5 minutes. Add to the tomatoes  in the blender, along with the garlic, grated cheese and 1/3 cup of olive oil; puree until smooth. Season with salt and pepper.

Step 3    

In a large pot of salted boiling water, cook the spaghetti until al dente; drain and transfer to a large bowl. Add the tomato sauce and toss to coat evenly. Drizzle the pasta with olive oil, garnish with cheese shavings and basil leaves and serve.

Make Ahead

The sauce can be refrigerated overnight. Bring to room temperature before tossing with the spaghetti.

Suggested Pairing

Tuscan Rosso di Montalcino, made from Sangiovese, is known as “baby Brunello.” Because it’s aged in-barrel for less time, it’s lighter and fruitier, and it’s terrific with tomato-based pastas.

