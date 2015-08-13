Spaghetti with Crab

In the same skillet, heat 1 tablespoon of the olive oil. Add the panko and cook over moderately high heat, stirring frequently, until golden, 3 to 5 minutes. Transfer to a small bowl and season with salt.

Step 4

In the large saucepan, heat 1/4 cup of the olive oil. Add the 6 sliced scallions, the garlic and crushed red pepper and cook over moderate heat, stirring, until the garlic is softened, about 3 minutes. Add the clam juice and bring to a boil. Add the spaghetti and cook over moderately high heat, tossing, until most of the clam juice has been absorbed, 3 to 5 minutes. Add the parsley, lemon zest, pine nuts and remaining 1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons of olive oil and season with salt. Toss well. Gently fold in the crabmeat. Transfer the pasta to shallow bowls and garnish with the panko and scallions.