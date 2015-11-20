Spaghetti Carbonara
Active Time
25 MIN
Total Time
35 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4 to 6
Ian Knauer
August 2014

This easy carbonara is good with or without the fried egg. Slideshow: More Spaghetti Recipes

Ingredients

  • 8 bacon slices, chopped
  • 2 garlic cloves, finely chopped
  • 1 chopped fresh red hot chile
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 pound dried spaghetti
  • 8 to 10 large eggs
  • 1/2 cup finely grated parmesan cheese
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large heavy skillet, cook the bacon over medium heat until browned, about 8 minutes. Stir in the garlic and chile and cook until the garlic is golden, about 2 minutes. Remove the skillet from the heat and let cool to warm.

Step 2    

In a large pot of boiling salted water, cook the spaghetti until al dente, then drain. Re-serve 1/2 cup of the pasta cooking water, then drain the pasta.

Step 3    

In a bowl, whisk together 4 of the eggs and the cheese, then whisk the egg mixture into the bacon mixture in the skillet. Toss the pasta and the reserved pasta cooking water with the egg and bacon mixture. Season with salt and pepper to taste, then transfer to serving plates. Clean the skillet.

Step 4    

In the skillet, heat the oil over medium high heat until hot. Cook the remaining eggs (1 per serving) in the skillet to desired doneness, about 4 minutes for runny yolks. Top the spaghetti carbonara with the fried eggs and serve.

