Spaghetti with Cacio e Pepe Butter
Eric Wolfinger
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
2 HR 20 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4 to 6
Justin Chapple
March 2018

Cacio e pepe is a Roman pasta dish prized for its simplicity. Our Mad Genius culinary director, Justin Chapple, one-ups the original with a black pepper and Pecorino Romano compound butter. Just boil the pasta, grate the chilled butter over the top, and dinner is done. Slideshow: More Spaghetti Recipes

Ingredients

  • 4 ounces unsalted butter, softened
  • 1 cup freshly grated Pecorino Romano cheese    
  • 2 tablespoons freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt, plus more for seasoning
  • 1 pound broccoli rabe, trimmed and chopped
  • 1 pound dried spaghetti

How to Make It

Step 1    

Mash softened butter with cheese, black pepper, and 1 teaspoon kosher salt. Roll butter in parchment; freeze until firm.

Step 2    

Cook broccoli rabe in a large pot of boiling salted water until crisp-tender, 2 to 3 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer to a colander to drain. Add pasta to boiling water and cook until al dente. Reserve 1/2 cup cooking water; drain pasta.

Step 3    

In a serving bowl, toss pasta with broccoli rabe. Using a box or hand grater, grate some compound butter over pasta and toss vigorously to coat. Season with salt and toss again. Serve immediately.

