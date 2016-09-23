Spaghetti with Broccolini

Step 4

Wipe out the saucepan and heat the remaining 2 tablespoons of olive oil in it. Add the garlic and cook over moderate heat, stirring, until softened, about 1 minute. Add the Broccolini and cook over moderately high heat, stirring frequently, until the garlic is golden, about 3 minutes. Add the spaghetti and the reserved pasta water and cook, tossing, until coated in a light sauce, 2 to 3 minutes. Remove from the heat. While tossing, add the butter 1 tablespoon at a time until incorporated. Stir in the lemon juice and season generously with salt and pepper. Transfer to bowls. Top with the crispy Broccolini leaves and more pepper and serve right away, passing Parmesan at the table.