Spaghetti with Bacon, Capers and Mint

This robust 30-minute pasta from blogger Katie Quinn Davies evokes Italy's Amalfi Coast with just a few ingredients.
How to Make It
In a large saucepan of salted boiling water, cook the spaghetti until al dente. Reserve 1/2 cup of the cooking water, then drain the pasta.
Meanwhile, in a large nonstick skillet, heat the 1 tablespoon of olive oil. Add the onion and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until starting to soften, about 4 minutes. Add the bacon and cook, stirring occasionally, until the bacon and onion are browned, about 5 minutes. Stir in the garlic and cook until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Add the tomatoes and a generous pinch of salt and simmer over moderately low heat, stirring occasionally, until the tomatoes start to soften, about 6 minutes. Stir in the capers and mint and season with salt and pepper.
Add the pasta and the reserved cooking water to the tomato sauce and toss over moderate heat for 1 minute. Season with salt and pepper, drizzle with oil and serve, passing cheese at the table.
