Spaghetti with Bacon, Capers and Mint
© Katie Quinn Davies
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4 to 6
Katie Quinn Davies
May 2015

This robust 30-minute pasta from blogger Katie Quinn Davies evokes Italy’s Amalfi Coast with just a few ingredients. Slideshow: More Quick Pasta Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 pound spaghetti
  • 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for drizzling
  • 1 onion, finely chopped
  • 1/2 pound slab bacon, cut into 1/4-inch dice
  • 2 garlic cloves, finely chopped
  • 1 pound cherry tomatoes, halved, seeds squeezed out 
  • Salt
  • 1/3 cup salted capers, rinsed with hot water and drained
  • 1/2 cup torn mint leaves
  • Pepper
  • Shredded Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large saucepan of salted boiling water, cook the spaghetti until al dente. Reserve  1/2 cup of the cooking water, then drain the pasta.

Step 2    

Meanwhile, in a large nonstick skillet, heat the 1 tablespoon of olive oil. Add the onion and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until starting to soften, about 4 minutes. Add the bacon and cook, stirring occasionally, until the bacon and onion are browned, about 5 minutes. Stir in the garlic and cook until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Add the tomatoes and a generous pinch of salt and simmer over moderately low heat, stirring occasionally, until the tomatoes start to soften, about 6 minutes. Stir in the capers and mint and season with salt and pepper.

Step 3    

Add the pasta and the reserved cooking water to the tomato sauce and toss over moderate heat for 1 minute. Season with salt and pepper, drizzle with oil and serve, passing cheese at the table.

Suggested Pairing

Have this pasta with a light-bodied Italian red.

