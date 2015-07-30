Spaghetti with Arrabbiata Sauce

© Kate Winslow
The name of this classic Italian sauce translates to "angry"—that is, spicy—but feel free to adjust the level of heat to your own taste. Slideshow: More Spaghetti Recipes
How to Make It
Step 1
Heat the olive oil in a large saucepan over moderate heat. Add the garlic and red pepper flakes and cook, stirring, until golden and fragrant, 1 to 2 minutes. Add the tomatoes and cook, stirring occasionally and crushing them with a wooden spoon, until slightly thickened, about 30 minutes. Season to taste with salt and pepper.
Step 2
Meanwhile, cook the spaghetti in a large pot of boiling well-salted water until al dente. Serve immediately, topped with the arrabbiata sauce.
Make Ahead
The arrabbiata sauce can be made up to 3 days ahead and refrigerated in an airtight container. It can be frozen for up to 1 month.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5