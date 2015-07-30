Spaghetti with Arrabbiata Sauce
Active Time
10 MIN
Total Time
40 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4 to 6
Kate Winslow
October 2014

The name of this classic Italian sauce translates to "angry"—that is, spicy—but feel free to adjust the level of heat to your own taste. Slideshow: More Spaghetti Recipes

Ingredients

  • 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 6 garlic cloves, thinly sliced
  • 3/4 to 1 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
  • One 28-ounce can whole tomatoes
  • Salt 
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 pound spaghetti

How to Make It

Step 1    

Heat the olive oil in a large saucepan over moderate heat. Add the garlic and red pepper flakes and cook, stirring, until golden and fragrant, 1 to 2 minutes. Add the tomatoes and cook, stirring occasionally and crushing them with a wooden spoon, until slightly thickened, about 30 minutes. Season to taste with salt and pepper.

Step 2    

Meanwhile, cook the spaghetti in a large pot of boiling well-salted water until al dente. Serve immediately, topped with the arrabbiata sauce.

Make Ahead

The arrabbiata sauce can be made up to 3 days ahead and refrigerated in an airtight container. It can be frozen for up to 1 month.

