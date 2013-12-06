Soy-Sesame Sauce Tofu
© Todd Porter & Diane Cu
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
20 MIN
Yield
Serves : 2 to 4
Todd Porter and Diane Cu
September 2014

Toasted sesame seeds and green onions give a lot of great texture to pan seared tofu, which is flavored with a savory sesame-soy sauce. Slideshow: How to Make Tofu

Ingredients

  • One 14 ounce (396g) package firm tofu, drained and rinsed
  • 2 tablespoons grapeseed or canola oil (or other high flashpoint oil)
  • 1 tablespoon grated or minced fresh ginger
  • 1 tablespoon soy sauce
  • 2 tablespoons water
  • 1 teaspoon brown sugar
  • 1/2 teaspoon sesame seed oil
  • Toasted sesame seeds, to garnish
  • Sliced green onions, to garnish

How to Make It

Step 1    

Pat the tofu block dry with paper towels to remove excess water. Cut into 1/2-inch thick slices.

Step 2    

Heat a large skillet over high heat. Add the oil and after the oil is hot, carefully add the tofu into a single layer (hot oil may splatter). Sear each side for 2-3 minutes, or until golden and crisped.

Step 3    

Lower the heat to medium and carefully add the ginger, soy sauce, water, brown sugar, and sesame seed oil. Simmer for 1 minute and then serve garnished with toasted sesame seeds and green onions.

