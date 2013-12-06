Soy-Sesame Sauce Tofu

© Todd Porter & Diane Cu
Toasted sesame seeds and green onions give a lot of great texture to pan seared tofu, which is flavored with a savory sesame-soy sauce. Slideshow: How to Make Tofu
How to Make It
Step 1
Pat the tofu block dry with paper towels to remove excess water. Cut into 1/2-inch thick slices.
Step 2
Heat a large skillet over high heat. Add the oil and after the oil is hot, carefully add the tofu into a single layer (hot oil may splatter). Sear each side for 2-3 minutes, or until golden and crisped.
Step 3
Lower the heat to medium and carefully add the ginger, soy sauce, water, brown sugar, and sesame seed oil. Simmer for 1 minute and then serve garnished with toasted sesame seeds and green onions.
