Soy Sauce Butter Cabbage
© Sarah Bolla
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
10 MIN
Yield
Serves : 2 to 4
Sarah Bolla
August 2013

Soy sauce and butter make for a sublime combination in this stir-fried cabbage side dish. Slideshow: More Stir Fry Recipes

Ingredients

  • 3 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 3/4 pound green cabbage, (about 1/2 head) cored and cut into 2-inch pieces
  • 1 tablespoon soy sauce
  • 3 tablespoons water
  • 1 tablespoon sesame seeds

How to Make It

Step

Melt two tablespoons of butter in a large saucepan over medium heat. Add the cabbage to the pan and cook until cabbage is lightly caramelized, stirring occasionally, about 3 minutes. Add the soy sauce and water to the pan and cook for another 3 minutes until tender. Stir in the remaining tablespoon of butter and remove from the heat. Using a spatula, transfer the cabbage and butter sauce to a serving dish. Garnish with sesame seeds and serve warm.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up