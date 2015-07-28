Soy-Maple-Glazed Chicken Legs

© Ian Knauer
These chicken legs are great hot out of the oven, but leftovers make a killer chicken salad. Slideshow: More Salads with Chicken Recipes
Preheat the oven to 425°. In a medium bowl, stir together the syrup, soy sauce, vinegar, 1 1/2 teaspoons of salt and 3/4 teaspoon of pepper. Toss the chicken with the marinade and let stand for 20 minutes.
Place the chicken along with the marinade on an aluminum foil–lined baking sheet and roast until golden brown and cooked through 40 to 45 minutes. Season with salt and pepper and serve.
