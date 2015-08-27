Soy-Honey Glazed Baked Salmon

Step 2

In a bowl, stir together the soy sauce, honey, balsamic, and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Place the salmon on an oiled bailing sheet, then brush about 1/2 the glaze over the salmon. Bake the salmon 5 minutes, the brush with more glaze. Bake another 5 minutes, then brush with any additional glaze. Continue to bake the salmon until it is just cooked through, about 5 minutes more. Serve sprinkled with sliced scallions.