Soy-Honey Glazed Baked Salmon
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Ian Knauer
December 2014

Don't skip the balsamic in this recipe, it adds balance to the sweet honey and salty soy sauce. Slideshow: More Salmon Recipes

Ingredients

  • 3 tablespoons soy sauce
  • 2 tablespoons honey  
  • 1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 4 (6 ounce) salmon filets
  • Sliced scallions for garnish

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 350°F.

Step 2    

In a bowl, stir together the soy sauce, honey, balsamic, and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Place the salmon on an oiled bailing sheet, then brush about 1/2 the glaze over the salmon. Bake the salmon 5 minutes, the brush with more glaze. Bake another 5 minutes, then brush with any additional glaze. Continue to bake the salmon until it is just cooked through, about 5 minutes more. Serve sprinkled with sliced scallions.

