Soy-Braised Short Ribs

Traditional Korean cooking meets French technique in the elegant take on kalbi jim from chef Sohui Kim of The Good Fork in Brooklyn. Kim braises the short ribs slowly in red wine, instead of boiling them, for extra-tender meat and a rich, flavorful sauce. Slideshow: More Short Ribs Recipes
How to Make It
In a large enameled cast-iron casserole, heat the oil. Season the short ribs with salt and pepper. Working in 2 batches, sear over moderately high heat, turning, until browned all over, 5 minutes. Transfer to a plate.
Add the onion, garlic and ginger to the casserole and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 5 minutes. Add the wine, bring to a boil and simmer until reduced by half, 3 minutes. Stir in the stock, soy sauce, mirin, brown sugar and the 1/2 cup of kimchi. Return the ribs to the casserole bone side up along with any accumulated juices. Bring to a boil, cover and reduce the heat to low. Simmer gently until the ribs are very tender, about 2 hours.
Transfer the ribs to a shallow serving bowl. Strain and degrease the sauce. Spoon some of the sauce over the ribs and garnish with scallions and sesame seeds. Serve with steamed rice and more kimchi.
Author Name: John Brumbaugh
Review Body: I will fix for my wife as she loves ribs. Guess that is an Adam and Eve thing...
Date Published: 2016-11-09
Author Name: Svetlana kaplan
Review Body: Good flavors but took much longer to braise than 2hours to get really tender. Maybe next time I will use a pressure cooker to speed this up.
Review Rating: 4
Date Published: 2017-02-13
Author Name: AnaDiva
Review Body: Souhi's recipes are always spot on. We are lucky enough to live in Brooklyn and are regulars at the Good Fork in Red Hook. If you're in NYC, it's worth the trip or ferry ride, you won't be disappointed.
Date Published: 2017-10-29