Soy-Braised Short Ribs
© Christina Holmes
Active Time
45 MIN
Total Time
2 HR 45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4 to 6
Sohui Kim
November 2016

Traditional Korean cooking meets French technique in the elegant take on kalbi jim from chef Sohui Kim of The Good Fork in Brooklyn. Kim braises the short ribs slowly in red wine, instead of boiling them, for extra-tender meat and a rich, flavorful sauce. Slideshow: More Short Ribs Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons canola oil
  • 5 pounds English-cut bone-in short ribs (4 to 5 inches long)
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 1 yellow onion, chopped 
  • 3 garlic cloves, crushed
  • One 2-inch piece of fresh ginger, peeled
  • 2 cups dry red wine
  • 2 cups chicken stock, low-sodium broth or water
  • 3/4 cup soy sauce
  • 1/2 cup mirin
  • 1/2 cup packed brown sugar
  • 1/2 cup chopped kimchi, plus more for serving
  • Sliced scallions and toasted sesame seeds, for garnish
  • Steamed short-grain rice

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large enameled cast-iron casserole, heat the oil. Season the short ribs with salt and pepper. Working in 2 batches, sear over moderately high heat, turning, until browned all over, 5 minutes. Transfer to a plate.

Step 2    

Add the onion, garlic and ginger to the casserole and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 5 minutes. Add the wine, bring to a boil and simmer until reduced by half, 3 minutes. Stir in the stock, soy sauce, mirin, brown sugar and the 1/2 cup of kimchi. Return the ribs to the casserole bone side up along with any accumulated juices. Bring to a boil, cover and reduce the heat to low. Simmer gently until the ribs are very tender, about 2 hours.

Step 3    

Transfer the ribs to a shallow serving bowl. Strain and degrease the sauce. Spoon some of the sauce over the ribs and garnish with scallions and sesame seeds. Serve with steamed rice and more kimchi.

Make Ahead

The short ribs can be refrigerated for up to 2 days.

Suggested Pairing

Smoky, savory red blend: 2011 McEvoy Ranch Red Piano.

