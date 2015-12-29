Soy and Ginger Pork Chops

The broiler is an underutilized part of the oven,” observes Jonathan Waxman, chef at Barbuto in Manhattan. Here, he broils pork chops for just a few minutes on each side, then spoons a tangy soy-ginger sauce on top.
Recipe from Food & Wine Chefs' Easy Weeknight Dinners.
How to Make It
Preheat the broiler. Lightly grease a medium roasting pan with olive oil.
In a spice grinder, finely grind the star anise pod. Transfer to a small bowl and stir in the cumin, coriander, fennel, paprika, cinnamon and ½ teaspoon each of salt and pepper. Rub the spice mix all over the pork chops. Set the chops in the roasting pan and broil 6 inches from the heat until golden and cooked through, 4 to 5 minutes per side. Transfer the pork chops to plates.
Add the soy sauce, vinegar, sesame oil and ginger to the roasting pan and simmer over moderate heat for 2 minutes, stirring and scraping up any browned bits with a wooden spoon. Whisk in the butter.
Spoon the soy-ginger sauce over the pork chops and garnish with cilantro.
Serve With
Sautéed spinach.
Review Body: Delicious! I was a bit wary of the cooking method but my smoke alarm didn't go off once and the pork was perfectly cooked, although I did use boneless chops as they're what I had on hand. I don't have a spice grinder or pre-ground fennel but had no issues grinding the spices with a mortar and pestle. The sauce is absolutely delicious and if serving over rice, I would suggest increasing the amount of sauce by 50%.
Date Published: 2017-12-23