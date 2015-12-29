Soy and Ginger Pork Chops
© Fredrika Stjärne
Active Time
25 MIN
Total Time
25 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Jonathan Waxman

The broiler is an underutilized part of the oven,” observes Jonathan Waxman, chef at Barbuto in Manhattan. Here, he broils pork chops for just a few minutes on each side, then spoons a tangy soy-ginger sauce on top. Slideshow: More Pork Recipes

Recipe from Food & Wine Chefs' Easy Weeknight Dinners.

Ingredients

  • Olive oil, for greasing
  • 1 whole star anise pod
  • ½ teaspoon ground cumin
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground coriander
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground fennel
  • 1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika
  • 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground pepper
  • Four 8-ounce bone-in pork chops, about 1/2 inch thick
  • 1/4 cup soy sauce
  • 2 tablespoons unseasoned rice vinegar
  • 2 tablespoons toasted sesame oil
  • 1 tablespoon finely grated peeled fresh ginger
  • 4 tablespoons unsalted butter, cut into tablespoons
  • Cilantro leaves, for garnish

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the broiler. Lightly grease a medium roasting pan with olive oil. 

Step 2    

In a spice grinder, finely grind the star anise pod. Transfer to a small bowl and stir in the cumin, coriander, fennel, paprika, cinnamon and  ½ teaspoon each of salt and pepper. Rub the spice mix all over the pork chops. Set the chops in the roasting pan and broil 6 inches from the  heat until golden and cooked through, 4 to 5 minutes per side. Transfer the pork chops to plates.  

Step 3    

Add the soy sauce, vinegar, sesame oil and ginger to the roasting  pan and simmer over moderate heat for 2 minutes, stirring and scraping up any browned bits with a wooden spoon. Whisk in the butter.

Step 4    

Spoon the soy-ginger sauce over the pork chops and garnish  with cilantro.

Serve With

Sautéed spinach.

