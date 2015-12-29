Soy and Ginger Pork Chops

Author Name: Sylkken

Review Body: Delicious! I was a bit wary of the cooking method but my smoke alarm didn't go off once and the pork was perfectly cooked, although I did use boneless chops as they're what I had on hand. I don't have a spice grinder or pre-ground fennel but had no issues grinding the spices with a mortar and pestle. The sauce is absolutely delicious and if serving over rice, I would suggest increasing the amount of sauce by 50%.

Review Rating: 5

Date Published: 2017-12-23