Southwestern Kale Salad with Chile-Lime Vinaigrette

This Southwestern-inspired kale salad is the perfect side to serve at a summertime cookout, but is hearty enough to be a meal on its own. Slideshow: Kale Recipes
How to Make It
Step 1
Whisk together the lime juice, three tablespoons canola oil, honey, chili powder, cumin, garlic and jalapeño. Season with salt and pepper and set aside.
Step 2
In a large sauté pan, heat one tablespoon of the oil over moderate heat. Add the corn, red bell pepper and onion and sauté for two minutes. Season with salt and pepper, remove from the heat, and set aside.
Step 3
In a large bowl, toss the kale with the vinaigrette, cooked vegetables and black beans. Top with the freshly-cut avocado and queso fresco, then serve.
