Southwestern Kale Salad with Chile-Lime Vinaigrette
© Emily Farris
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
20 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
Emily Farris
June 2014

This Southwestern-inspired kale salad is the perfect side to serve at a summertime cookout, but is hearty enough to be a meal on its own. Slideshow: Kale Recipes

Ingredients

  • 3 tablespoons fresh lime juice
  • 4 tablespoons canola oil
  • 1 tablespoon honey
  • 1 teaspoon ancho chili powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
  • 1 garlic clove, minced
  • 1 jalapeño, seeded and finely diced
  • 3 ears of corn, kernels removed from cob
  • 1 red bell pepper, small dice
  • 1/4 cup red onion, small dice
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground pepper
  • 2 bunches of kale, rinsed and dried, ribs and stems removed, leaves thinly sliced crosswise
  • One 15-ounce can of black beans, rinsed and drained
  • 2 avocados, diced
  • 4 ounces crumbled queso fresco

How to Make It

Step 1    

Whisk together the lime juice, three tablespoons canola oil, honey, chili powder, cumin, garlic and jalapeño. Season with salt and pepper and set aside.

Step 2    

In a large sauté pan, heat one tablespoon of the oil over moderate heat. Add the corn, red bell pepper and onion and sauté for two minutes. Season with salt and pepper, remove from the heat, and set aside.

Step 3    

In a large bowl, toss the kale with the vinaigrette, cooked vegetables and black beans. Top with the freshly-cut avocado and queso fresco, then serve.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up