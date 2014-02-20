Southwestern Kale Salad with Chile-Lime Vinaigrette

How to Make It

Step 1 Whisk together the lime juice, three tablespoons canola oil, honey, chili powder, cumin, garlic and jalapeño. Season with salt and pepper and set aside.

Step 2 In a large sauté pan, heat one tablespoon of the oil over moderate heat. Add the corn, red bell pepper and onion and sauté for two minutes. Season with salt and pepper, remove from the heat, and set aside.