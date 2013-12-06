Southwest Spiced Chickpeas with Cumin and Lime

Chickpeas, a high-protein legume, are tossed with lime and cumin, and oven-roasted at a high temperature. Slideshow: Southwestern Recipes
How to Make It
Step
Preheat oven to 400º. Toss the chickpeas with oil and seasoning. Spread on a large baking sheet and bake, uncovered, for 45 minutes, or until golden brown and crunchy.
Make Ahead
The chickpeas can be roasted up to 1 day ahead. Cool completely and store in an air-tight container. Can be served at room temperature or briefly reheated, about 5 minutes at 400º.
Notes
Water is the enemy of crunch, so make sure you remove as much moisture as possible after rinsing the chickpeas. Use paper towels to remove any surface moisture, and if you have time, let them air-dry for 30 minutes before tossing with oil and baking.
