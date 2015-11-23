Southwest Chicken Casserole

Step 2

In a large cast iron skillet, heat the oil over medium high heat until hot. Brown the chicken, in batches if necessary, turning occasionally with tongs, about 6 minutes per batch. Transfer the chicken to a plate. Add the onion and garlic to the skillet and cook, stirring occasionally, until golden brown, about 6 minutes. Stir in the cumin and oregano and cook, stirring, until fragrant, about 1 minute. Stir in the chipotles in adobo, tomatoes and the reserved chicken with any accumulated juices. Simmer the until slightly thickened and the the chicken is cooked, about 10 minutes. Remove the skillet from the heat.