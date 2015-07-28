South of France Roast Chicken
© Ian Knauer
Active Time
10 MIN
Total Time
50 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Ian Knauer
June 2014

The subtle flavors of herbs de Provence can be substituted with whichever dried herbs are in your spice rack. Try a combination of oregano, thyme and sage for a different take. Slideshow: More Rotisserie Chicken Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon herbs de Provence
  • 1 tablespoon lemon juice
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 2 pounds chicken legs, split

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium bowl, stir together the herbs de Provence, lemon juice, oil, 1 1/2 teaspoons salt and 3/4 teaspoon pepper. Toss the chicken with the marinade and let stand while oven preheats.

Step 2    

Preheat the oven to 425°F.

Step 3    

Place chicken along with the marinade on a baking sheet and roast until golden and cooked through, 40 to 45 minutes. Season to taste with salt and pepper and serve.

