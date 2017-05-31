Sourdough Tortillas  with Charred Steak and Scallion Salsa 

How to Make It

Step 1 In a small saucepan, heat the buttermilk, water and sugar until an instant-read thermometer registers 95°. Transfer to the bowl of a stand mixer and whisk in the sourdough starter and yeast. Let stand until foamy, about 20 minutes. Attach the dough hook. Add the 3 3/4 cups of bread flour and mix on low speed until smooth, about 7 minutes. Add 2 1/2 teaspoons of salt and mix on low speed until incorporated, about 3 minutes. Transfer the dough to a large greased bowl, cover with plastic wrap and let rise in a warm place until doubled in bulk, about 45 minutes.

Step 2 Cut the dough into 20 pieces. Gently shape into balls and transfer to 2 large greased baking sheets. Very loosely cover the dough with plastic wrap. Let stand in a warm place until doubled in bulk, about 2 hours.

Step 3 Heat a cast-iron griddle or large skillet over moderately high heat. On a lightly floured work surface, dust 1 ball of dough with flour and roll 1/8 inch thick. Griddle the tortilla, turning once, until browned in spots and pliable, about 30 seconds per side. Wrap the tortilla in a towel and repeat with the remaining balls of dough.

Step 4 Light a grill or preheat a grill pan. Grill the scallions over moderately high heat, turning, until lightly charred, 3 minutes total. Transfer to a work surface to cool, then cut into 1/2-inch pieces. In a medium bowl, mix the scallions with the lime juice and serrano and season with salt. Leave the grill on.