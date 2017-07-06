Sourdough Pretzel Fried Chicken

How to Make It

Step 1 Marinate the chicken: In a large bowl, combine the buttermilk, mustard powder, paprika, lemon zest and Tabasco; season with salt and pepper. Submerge the chicken in the marinade, cover and refrigerate for 12 to 24 hours.

Step 2 Meanwhile, make the pretzel crust: In a medium bowl, combine the pretzel crumbs, sourdough pretzels, mustard powder, paprika, onion and garlic powders and season with salt and pepper.

Step 3 Make the mustard sauce: In a medium bowl, mix the Dijon with the vinegar, honey, whole-grain mustard. Stir in the canola oil until combined.

Step 4 Batter and fry the chicken: Place a wire rack on a large rimmed baking sheet. In a large bowl, mix the flour, cornstarch, baking powder and soda water until combined. Remove the chicken from the marinade and season with salt and pepper. Coat the chicken in the batter, then dredge in the sourdough pretzel mix, shaking off any excess. Transfer to the wire rack.