Sour Cream & Shallot Dip

In the fight against food waste, chefs are leading the charge. Last year Dan Barber asked Baldor, a produce wholesaler, for carrot peels and celery tops to use for his wastED pop-up dinners at NYC's Blue Hill. Inspired, Baldor has introduced SparCs (scraps backward), a vegetable-peel powder that can add a healthy kick to anything—even the sour cream dip below.