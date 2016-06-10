Sour Cream & Shallot Dip
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
20 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes about 2 3/4 cups
Emily Tylman
July 2016

In the fight against food waste, chefs are leading the charge. Last year Dan Barber asked Baldor, a produce wholesaler, for carrot peels and celery tops to use for his wastED pop-up dinners at NYC’s Blue Hill. Inspired, Baldor has introduced SparCs (scraps backward), a vegetable-peel powder that can add a healthy kick to anything—even the sour cream dip below. $6 for 8 oz.; baldorfood.com. Slideshow: More Party Dips

Ingredients

  • 1 large shallot, sliced
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 cups sour cream
  • 1/2 cup mayonnaise
  • 1/4 cup SparCs dehydrated vegetable powder
  • Kosher salt
  • Crudités or chips, for serving

How to Make It

Step

In a small skillet, cook the shallot in the olive oil over moderate heat, stirring, until softened and caramelized, about 10 minutes. Transfer the shallot to a medium bowl. Stir in the sour cream, mayonnaise and SparCs powder; season with salt. Cover and refrigerate until well chilled, about 2 hours. Serve with crudités or chips.

