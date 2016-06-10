Sour Cream & Shallot Dip

In the fight against food waste, chefs are leading the charge. Last year Dan Barber asked Baldor, a produce wholesaler, for carrot peels and celery tops to use for his wastED pop-up dinners at NYC’s Blue Hill. Inspired, Baldor has introduced SparCs (scraps backward), a vegetable-peel powder that can add a healthy kick to anything—even the sour cream dip below. $6 for 8 oz.; baldorfood.com. Slideshow: More Party Dips
How to Make It
In a small skillet, cook the shallot in the olive oil over moderate heat, stirring, until softened and caramelized, about 10 minutes. Transfer the shallot to a medium bowl. Stir in the sour cream, mayonnaise and SparCs powder; season with salt. Cover and refrigerate until well chilled, about 2 hours. Serve with crudités or chips.
