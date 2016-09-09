Sour Cream Pound Cake

Step 2

In a medium bowl, whisk the 3 cups of flour with the baking soda and salt. In a large bowl, using a hand mixer, beat the 2 sticks of butter with the granulated sugar and vanilla at medium speed until light and fluffy, about 5 minutes. At low speed, beat in the eggs one at a time until well incorporated. Beat in the sour cream. Beat in the dry ingredients and the buttermilk in 2 alternating additions, scraping down the bowl, just until well combined.