Sour Cream Pound Cake
Active Time
20 MIN
Total Time
2 HR
Yield
Serves : One 10-by-5-inch loaf cake
Kay Chun

The combination of sour cream and buttermilk in this recipe creates a lighter pound cake. For a decadent breakfast, serve toasted slices with butter and preserves. Slideshow: More Pound Cake Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 sticks unsalted butter, at room temperature, plus more for greasing
  • 3 cups all-purpose flour, plus more for dusting
  • 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 2 cups granulated sugar
  • 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
  • 4 large eggs
  • 1 cup sour cream
  • 1/2 cup buttermilk
  • Confectioners’ sugar, for dusting

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 350°. Butter and lightly flour a 10-by-5-inch loaf pan, tapping out any excess flour.

Step 2    

In a medium bowl, whisk the 3 cups of flour with the baking soda and salt. In a large bowl, using a hand mixer, beat the 2 sticks of butter with the granulated sugar and vanilla at medium speed until light and fluffy, about 5 minutes. At low speed, beat in the eggs one at a time until well incorporated. Beat in the sour cream. Beat in the dry ingredients and the buttermilk in 2 alternating additions, scraping down the bowl, just until well combined.

Step 3    

Scrape the batter into the prepared pan and smooth the surface. Bake for about 1 hour and 40 minutes, until golden and a cake tester inserted in the center comes out clean. Transfer the cake to a rack and let cool completely. Dust with confectioners’ sugar and serve.

Make Ahead

The pound cake can be stored in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 2 days.

