Sour Cream Gelato

How to Make It

Step 1 Whisk together cornstarch and 1/4 cup milk in a small bowl to make a slurry.

Step 2 Combine sugar, half-and-half, and remaining 2 cups milk in a medium saucepan; bring to a simmer over medium. Remove from heat; gradually whisk in slurry. Return pan to medium, and cook, stirring, until mixture comes to a boil and thickens slightly, 8 to 10 minutes. Pour mixture into a heatproof bowl. Cool completely in an ice bath, about 25 minutes.

Step 3 Gently whisk sour cream into cooled milk mixture. Cover and refrigerate until well chilled, at least 2 hours.

Step 4 Pour half of chilled sour cream mixture into the freezer bowl of a 1 1/2-quart electric ice cream maker, and proceed according to manufacturer’s instructions.