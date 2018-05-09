Sour Cream Gelato
Victor Protasio
Active Time
1 HR
Total Time
12 HR 10 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6 cups
Jon Snyder
June 2018

Jon Snyder swaps out some of the traditional half-and-half for sour cream or crème fraîche in this tangy, creamy gelato. You also can use this base for infusions like vanilla or cinnamon.
Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons cornstarch  
  • 2 1/4 cups whole milk, divided 
  • 1 1/3 cups granulated sugar  
  • 1 1/2 cups half-and-half 
  • 1 1/2 cups sour cream or crème fraîche 

How to Make It

Step 1    

Whisk together cornstarch and 1/4 cup milk in a small bowl to make a slurry. 

Step 2    

Combine sugar, half-and-half, and remaining 2 cups milk in a medium saucepan; bring to a simmer over medium. Remove from heat; gradually whisk in slurry. Return pan to medium, and cook, stirring, until mixture comes to a boil and thickens slightly, 8 to 10 minutes. Pour mixture into a heatproof bowl. Cool completely in an ice bath, about 25 minutes.

Step 3    

Gently whisk sour cream into cooled milk mixture. Cover and refrigerate until well chilled, at least 2 hours. 

Step 4    

Pour half of chilled sour cream mixture into the freezer bowl of a 1 1/2-quart electric ice cream maker, and proceed according to manufacturer’s instructions. 

Step 5    

Transfer gelato to a freezer-safe container; press a sheet of parchment paper directly on surface, and seal with an airtight lid. Place in freezer. Repeat procedure with remaining chilled sour cream mixture. Freeze gelato at least 8 hours or overnight. 

Make Ahead

Sorbet and gelato may be made up to 1 week ahead. Keep frozen until ready to use.

