Sour Cream Gelato

Jon Snyder swaps out some of the traditional half-and-half for sour cream or crème fraîche in this tangy, creamy gelato. You also can use this base for infusions like vanilla or cinnamon.
How to Make It
Whisk together cornstarch and 1/4 cup milk in a small bowl to make a slurry.
Combine sugar, half-and-half, and remaining 2 cups milk in a medium saucepan; bring to a simmer over medium. Remove from heat; gradually whisk in slurry. Return pan to medium, and cook, stirring, until mixture comes to a boil and thickens slightly, 8 to 10 minutes. Pour mixture into a heatproof bowl. Cool completely in an ice bath, about 25 minutes.
Gently whisk sour cream into cooled milk mixture. Cover and refrigerate until well chilled, at least 2 hours.
Pour half of chilled sour cream mixture into the freezer bowl of a 1 1/2-quart electric ice cream maker, and proceed according to manufacturer’s instructions.
Transfer gelato to a freezer-safe container; press a sheet of parchment paper directly on surface, and seal with an airtight lid. Place in freezer. Repeat procedure with remaining chilled sour cream mixture. Freeze gelato at least 8 hours or overnight.
Make Ahead
